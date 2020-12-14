From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court will on Tuesday in Abuja commence its new legal year and Judges Conference of the court.

The Chief Justice of the Court, Justice John Tsoho, has announced that the ceremony will now take place in the afternoon.

A statement by the Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu, said that the shifting the schedule to the afternoon was taken by the CJ due to unforeseen and supervening official commitments.

The statement read in part:

‘Unforeseen and supervening official commitments have prompted changes in the timing of some events of the 2020/2021 Legal Year and Judges’ Conference slated for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

‘The venue however remains unchanged.

‘For Wednesday,16th December, 2020, the scheduled program is shifted to start by 1 pm, while for Thursday, 17th December, the program starts by 2.00 pm.

‘The Hon Chief Judge deeply regrets any Inconvenience caused by the change in the timings.’