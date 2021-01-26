The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of Justice Ibrahim Watila.

Justice Tsoho, in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the FHC, Catherine-Oby Nwandu, described Watila as “a sober and courageous judge, whose exit will be felt by the court, as well as the country at large.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, judges of the court, the entire management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased,” the statement read.

Justice Watila passed on to glory after a brief illness on Jan. 24.

Until his death, the late judge was serving at the Abeokuta Division of the court.

Born on May 12, 1963, Watila was appointed to the FHC bench on Dec. 2, 2015.

He would be laid to rest on Jan. 30 in his home town, Marama , Hawul Local Government Area of Borno .

There will be a wake on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at his residence, C13, Herbert Marcauley Street, Pent House Estate, Pyakkasa, Abuja by 3 p.m.