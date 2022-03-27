From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court of Nigeria, will on April 8, commence its Easter vacation to resume full legal activitieson April 26.

The Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, however said the door of the court will remain open to cases of extreme urgency.

A statement that was signed by Chief Information Officer of the court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, noted such extreme cases of urgency shall be entertained during the vacation at the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions, of the court.