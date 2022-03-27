The Federal High Court of Nigeria, will on April 8, commence its Easter vacation to resume full legal activitieson April 26.
The statement said the vacation was pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).
“The Vacation will commence from Friday, the 8th day of April, 2022 to Monday, the 25th day of April, 2022.
The Abuja Division will handle cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North West and North Eastern parts of the Country.
“The Lagos Division will be for cases from Lagos State and South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Division will handle cases from the South-South and South- Eastern states.
The Vacation Judges are : Abuja Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Hon. Justice N. E. Maha.
“Lagos Judicial Division; Hon. Justice Tijjani Ringim, Hon. Justice A. O. Awogboro.
“Port Harcourt Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed, Hon. Justice S. I. Mark.
“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Judges, stakeholders and the general public, a wonderful vacation”, the statement added.
