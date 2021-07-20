A Federal High Court in Awka yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Valentine Ozigbo as the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State Governorship Election.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday, July 15th restrained Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, from publishing the name of Ozigbo, the PDP candidate, in a suit which on Friday July 16th was withdrawn paving the way for a fresh order to INEC to publish the name of the PDP candidate on its list of candidates for the election.

Valentine Ozigbo, is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc. He emerged the PDP flag-bearer for the Anambra State guber election after polling the majority of votes at the party’s primary election held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

He received his certificate of return from the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after his victory was certified by the party’s National Working Committee.

In a statement by his campaign office, Ozigbo emerged the frontrunner for the party’s ticket after running a unique grassroots campaign for almost two years in the run-up to the primary election. It said his comprehensive consultations took him to the 21 local government areas of the state, all of which he visited at least 7 seven times.

