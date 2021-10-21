From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano Division has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, to appear before it over attempts to arrest the ex Chairman of Kano State anti corruption agency, Muhuyi Magaji Rimi Gado.

The court presided over by Justice Jane Inyang summoned the two respondents and four others to show cause why the reliefs sought by the applicant should not be granted.

Counsel to Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Barrister Muhammmad Dan,azumi had sought an ex-parte order pursuant to Order 2, Rule 1 and Section 35,35,37,41 and 42 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended.)

In a 44 pharagraph affidavit, which was duly sworn to by one Zaharaddeen Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the counsel prayed the court to restrain the respondents from arresting his client pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He informed the court that there was already a subsisting order dated 23rd July, 2021 and issued by a Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma,aji which restrained the respondents from arresting his client.

He noted that there was a fresh attempt by the police to arrest and arraign his client before a Kano Magistrate Court even as he described the attemot as a flagrant breach of court processes.

In her ruling, Justice Inyang ordered that respondents be served and appear in court to show cause why the reliefs sought by the applicant should not be granted against them.

The judge consquently adjourned the case to 3rd November, 2021 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

