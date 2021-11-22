From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court said it will proceed on its Christmas vacation on December 20 to resume sitting on January 10, 2022.

This was contained in a statement that was signed by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Christopher, on Monday

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The statement revealed that the vacation which is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, will end on January 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, litigants will be at liberty to approach only the under listed functional courts located nearest to them; a) Abuja, b) Lagos, c) Port Harcourt.

‘It is important to state that during the vacation, only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental Rights; Arrest or Release of Vessels and matters that concern dire national interest are to be entertained.’

According to the statement, six judges appointed to handle crucial matters within the vacation period, are:

Justices Ahmed Mohammed and Zainab Abubakar (Abuja Division), Justices Daniel E Osiagor and AO Awogboro (Lagos Division), as well as, Justices AT Mohammed and SI Mark.

Besides, the court, in a circular that was signed by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, said its 2021/2022 Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together ceremony would hold from December 14 to December 16, 2021.

“In the programme of events, the new Legal Year thanksgiving service and court session would be held on Tuesday, 14th December 2021, to officially mark the commencement of activities in the courts as indicated in the circular.

The opening ceremony for the Judges’ Conference will hold on Wednesday, 15th December 2021 while the End of the Year Get-Together and Merit award ceremony holds on Thursday 16th December 2021 by 2:00 pm.

‘The Chief Judge stated in the circular that there shall be a special valedictory court session on Monday, 13th December 2021, in honour of the former Chief Judge of the court, Late Hon Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati,’ the statement added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .