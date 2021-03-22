From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Federal High Courts across the country will commence Easter vacation on Monday, March 29.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, who stated that the vacation ends on Friday, April 9.

According to the document, normal court activities are to resume on Monday, April 12.

Meanwhile, judicial divisions of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are to remain functional during the vacation, to handle matters of extreme urgency.

The circular reads:

‘The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the general public, lawyers and litigants that the Honourable Court’s Easter Vacation for the Year 2021 shall commence from Monday, the 29’” day of March, 2021 and would end on Friday, the 9th day of April, 2021.

‘However, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these judicial divisions.

‘The Court would resume in all judicial divisions on Monday, the 12th day of April, 2021.’