The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, has handed over to Mr Kayode Popoola, who stepped into his shoes as the new Lagos Controller, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that Kuti, who was recently promoted, is the new Director of Federal Highways, South West and handed over to Popoola who was the former Controller of Works in Ogun.

Kuti told NAN on telephone on Friday that the handover process began around March 16 but that he concluded the formal handover to Popoola on Monday after a joint inspection of some roads.

“I actually did the formal handing over as Controller Lagos on Monday but I have since resumed my work in Abuja as South West Director Highways because I did some inspections.

“I did inspection from Ibadan to Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project, infact I started work as Director on the 16th and had inspections from that 16th to 18th March.

“Then there was another stakeholders meeting we had on the 20th. So, I have already handed over,’’ he said. (NAN)