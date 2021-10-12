By Olanrewaju Ajeboriogbon

History was made recently when the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), led by its managing director/chief executive officer, Gbenga Bareehu Ashafa, handed over six acres of land to FESTAC mechanic village land to members of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Festac chapter.

Ashafa, who was represented by the South West zonal manager, Mr. Akintola Olagbemiro, stated that the place of mechanics, technicians and artisans could never be underestimated in any society. He added that their overall importance in any economy is not of low profile because of the essential nature of their trade.

Ashafa, who said the epoch historic event was in line with his promise to restore the lost glory of FESTAC town, expressed joy at the achievement of FHA’s age -long plan to resettle the mechanics at a more appropriate location.

He also opined that their importance to the locality where they ply their trade cannot be over emphasized as they create source of job opportunity for the people and also grow the economy through various means.

The FHA boss urged the leadership of NATA, FESTAC branch, to ensure they conduct themselves and their business in an orderly manner and partner with the relevant stakeholders to ensure more success is achieved.

Ashafa concluded that FHA surveyors had taken the measurements of the site for laying of the beacons on the new site.

The life patron of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Comrade Ayodele Adewale, who had been involved in series of meeting with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in Festac even while he was in office as the executive chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA between 2008 and 2014, concerning the land had on September 23 led the entire members of NATA in Festac Town to their new site located at the Mechanic Village, 6th Avenue Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA 29 years after their letter of request for the land was written by some members of NATA and thereafter approved by the FHA.

Adewale affirmed that in 2009, he alongside the then FTRA president, Pa Jola Ogunnusi, and executive members of NATA visited the land after it was partly sand filled and made passable by Ayodele-led administration in order to ascertain firsthand the situation of the land and its location as given to the NATA association.

Ayodele and Mr. Shola Fakorede further advised that a committee be set up, comprising of various critical stakeholders as board of trustee to include a representative of the FHA from Abuja, a representative from the FHA South West legal department, survey department, administrative department and town planning unit of the FHA to help design a befitting architectural plan and look for partners to develop an ultramodern automobile city that will have a training school, spare part market, clinic, worship centers, public toilets, food vendor spots, police post, NATA administrative office, banks, portable water and the relocation of the plank market along the Festac boundaries plus the metal recycling crap business popularly known as Bolar to the place.

As part of the decisions made at the meeting, it was concluded by the FHA leadership to allow the NATA an incubation period of possession until the association demonstrates full responsibility of running the place before the letter of allocated is finally handed over to them.

On September 24, before moving to the new site, Adewale again held a meeting with the entire members of NATA on 2nd Avenue in front of the famous 206 park where the arrangement to build an ultra-modern mechanic village on site was discussed. The erstwhile council boss immediately moved them to their new location after the conclusion of the meeting at 2nd Avenue. They all decided to do a 14-kilometer walk to the NATA permanent site.

While approaching the new site, it was observed that hoodlums started throwing bottles at the NATA members. This did not deter the mechanics and gentlemen of the press who were on ground to witness the event. All this happened in the presence of the Festac Town divisional police officer (DPO), who did his best professionally to restrain them. The head of the state security service in Amuwo Odofin LG was also on ground to take note of all the happenings on that day.

Adewale appreciated the leadership of the FHA led by Senator Gbenga Ashafa for approving the relocation of NATA Festac town to their new site at 6th Avenue. He also prayed that the businesses of the mechanics would thrive and soar higher than previous times. Ayodele expressed joy and satisfaction that the pursuit of his administration as council boss to ensure the artisans get their permanent site did not go in vain.

Ayodele, however, debunked the news flying around that the land was handed over to the local government and allayed fears by the members of NATA that the new location belongs to the local government.

The chairman of NATA in Festac Town, Mr Enikanlomo, disclosed that they were ready to move equipment, machineries and vehicles to base in coming weeks.

