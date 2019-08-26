Mr Idrissa Saleh went missing on Saturday in Abuja, a public official close to him said.

The police also confirmed the situation.

The judge was reportedly ill and had left his Abuja hospital room after early morning Islamic prayers on Saturday.

He has not been seen since then amidst fears by associates that he has been kidnapped.

When contacted, the Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that the judge has been missing since Saturday.

He said the police could not call it a case of kidnap for now and that an investigation was ongoing.

Saleh, from Yobe State, holds the traditional title of ‘Dan Amar of Fika’ in Fika, Yobe State.

Saleh worked in the Yobe justice ministry and the Federal Inland Revenue Service before he became a federal high court judge in 2015.