From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Langtang North/ Langtang South federal constituency of Plateau State, Beni Lar, has charged Nigerians abroad to respect the laws of their host countries.

Lar, who stated this in Abuja, said this is necessary to ensure that they are not caught on the wrong side of the law, in foreign countries.

The lawmaker, while reacting to the reprieve granted to her constituent, Dinchi Lar, who was imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates ( UAE), expressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its intervention.

Lar said the reprieve for her constituent is an indication that international diplomacy still works.

“I am so excited my constituents who were imprisoned in the UAE are going to be released in December, I thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking this up,” she stated.