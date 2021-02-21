From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Not less than 700 constituents from Okigwe North Federal Constituency at the weekend received Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) cash grants and empowerment items worth millions of naira from Hon Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, a lawmaker representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Handing over the cash grants and empowerment materials to beneficiaries drawn from Isialla, Onuimo and Okigwe council areas of her constituency at Umunachi Primary School, venue for the event, Princess Onuoha extolled them for what she called their overwhelming and encouraging participation in the on-going nationwide All Progressives Congress (APC) revalidation exercise.

The federal legislator affirmed that APC has eradicated voter apathy from the nation’s polity through aggressive infrastructural development that translated to the impressive turn out and success of the revalidation process and commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for placing Imo on a solid development pedestal.

Princess Onuoha, who is the House Committee Chairman on Disabilities/Special Needs and Vulnerable Persons, while assuring to further expand the second phase of the exercise to capture many more people, tasked the benefiaries on judicious use of the funds and materials.

She listed her scorecard under one year to include, sponsoring of people and development-friendly bills, creating wealth and federal job opportunities for unemployed youths, attracting federal projects, construction of Health Centres, Schools, distribution of electricity transformers to the confirmation and thunderous applause of the mammoth crowd.

Princess Onuoha who re-echoed her avowed commitment to hook Okigwe North to the national political grid, tasked her constituents to be accommodating and throw their political doors open always to attract more members and assured of better days ahead.

Responding, Messrs Alaneme Constance Orieji, Ogechi Mbamara and Elekwa Nneka who spoke for the benefiaries made up of youths and women appreciated Princess Onuoha for making them solid self-reliant entrepreneurs, pledged their tacit support for her and enjoined other politicians to emulate her.

The event was witnessed by APC chieftains, party loyalists, community leaders, youths and captains of industry from the state and beyond.