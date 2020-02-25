A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, has awarded scholarship to 44 students in his constituency.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Oluyemi Fasipe, on Tuesday in Akure, Adefisoye, who represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, has also released funds for the scholarship.

The scholarship cover beneficiaries in both Idanre and Ifedore local government areas.

Adefisoye, who is the only member of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the lower chamber, said the payment was made in 15 schools across the two local governments.

The statement quoted Adefisoye as saying his financial support to students in his constituency was beyond politics.

“Awarding scholarship to students is what I have been doing before I became a politician.

“This is to help students that are academically gifted to make the best out of their potentials.

“We have also adopted the strategy of making direct payment to various schools of all the beneficiaries to make the scheme effective and serve its purpose.

“My promise is to stay resolutely committed to this scholarship scheme for as long as possible,’’ the deputy chairman, House Committee on Army, said. (NAN)