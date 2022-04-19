From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Member, Representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli has hailed the move by the Federal Government, to revive the $22 billion Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (BLNG) project, which has been comatose for about 17 years.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Sunny- Goli who stated this while reacting to the interest from a prospective investor, Greenville LNG, in the Brass LNG project, said he is elated by the development, as the revival of the project would serve as a panacea to the issue of youth unemployment in Brass-Nembe Federal constituency, and the entirety of the Niger Delta, when the project takes-off.

He pleaded with Federal government to leave no stone unturned, at ensuring that the prospective investor in the project, Greenville LNG, commits to the actualisation of the project, as it holds limitless economic opportunities for Nigeria, given the global demand for cleaner sources of energy.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The statement reads in part: “The news of the federal government’s effort at resuscitating the Brass LNG project, which has suffered numerous setbacks in the past, and has been confined to a state of comatose for close to 17 years, is received with great joy.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It would indeed, be a dream come true, to see the actualization of this great project, as it would serve as a panacea to the plague of unemployment our teeming youths have been grappling with over the years, in Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, and the entirety of the Niger Delta region.

“The visit to the project site over the weekend, by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources , H.E Timipre Sylva and the Chairman and Managing Director of Greenville LNG respectively, Mr Eddy Van Den Broeke and Ritu Sahajwalla, is a commendable gesture, which has rekindled the hope of the people from the host community, Twon-Brass, who have been praying fervently for the resuscitation of the project, which is guaranteed to spur economic activities on the Island.”

“This is a project with the potential of creating about 18,000 direct jobs, and countless in-direct jobs, it is therefore gratifying to see the determination on the part of the federal government to revive this project, which offers our people boundless opportunities and our nation great economic boost, considering the global demand for cleaner sources of energy, and our need for a diversified economy.”

Sunny-Goli expressed confidence in the ability of Minister of state, for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva to ensure that the Final Investment Decision, (FID) on the project, is secured as soon as possible, and lauded his unrelenting effort at ensuring the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, through gas.