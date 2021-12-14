By Romanus Okoye

The member representing Anambra East and West Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe has filled a N4billion suit against Folio Communications Plc, the publishers of Daily Times Newspapers over alleged defamatory publication.

The Writ of Summons, entered as Suit No: OT/191/2021 was filed on the December 10, 2021 at the Registry of Anambra State High Court, Otuocha.

The cause of action in the suit according to the plaintiff was that in October 2021 in the heat of attacks by unknown gunmen in Anambra State, the newspaper published a report, alleging that Obidigwe, the plaintiff and his convoy were intercepted with arms and ammunition by a combined team of the Police and the Military. It was further reported that the lawmaker was arrested and taken into custody by the Police.

However, the Zone 13 Command of the Nigeria Police issued a press release statimg that no such interception of was made. According to the Police, Obidigwe was neither arrested by its men nor detained in its command as alleged.

Daily Sun learnt that Obidigwe had earlier written to the Daily Times to retract the publication and tender an apology but that it was not done. Thus, the lawmaker had to institute an action through his team of lawyers led by O.L. Udemezue.

In the suit, Obidigwe demanded N4billion, being general aggregated and exemplary damages for an alleged defamatory content generated and published by the defendant against him.

He also prayed for an order compelling the defendant to retract in writing, all the said defamatory statements and publish same in two national newspapers including the defendant’s medium wherein the alleged defamatory statements were made.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further defamatory publication against the plaintiff was also sought.”

In the suit, he contended that the publications have dented his reputation and people who before now held him in high esteem have lost confidence in him and now avoid him.

“The defamatory publication of the defendant has now cast a cloud on all the plaintiff’s good will and damaged his reputation as a representative of the Omambala people, ardent Christian and a philanthropist, a mentor of the youths, the husband of his wife, father of his children and above all a respectable and responsible citizen of Nigeria”, the statement of claims, stated.

No date has been fixed for its hearing.

