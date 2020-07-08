(Akeem Abas, NAN)

Rep Tolu Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) has paid the second tranche for her 25 million naira scholarship programme for indigent students in her constituency.

The lawmaker’s media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, said this in a statement in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, had after her election, launched the N25million scholarship scheme.

Akande-Sadipe said the payment was the second tranche for the 2019/2020 session for 20 indigent students drawn from communities in her constituency.

“This scholarship scheme and payments made are in fulfilment of my campaign promises to indigent students drawn from across my constituency,” the statement quoted her as saying.

The lawmaker affirmed that the beneficiaries were selected on merit and each student was graded with a cumulative average of their academic standing as well as an entry essay.

She disclosed that payments had been made into the beneficiaries’ bank account to cover the balance of their tuition fee and incidental expenses for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Akande-Sadipe said that efforts to select a new set of beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 academic year had been initiated.

“The reason I believe so passionately in providing opportunities such as this is that education has the potential to transform our nation, thereby creating progress and growth.

“Every citizen is a pillar of the nation and every nation rests on billions of such pillars. The more educated the pillars are, the stronger the nation’s foundation would be,” she said.

The statement also quoted Ololade Olalere, one of the beneficiaries, as appreciating the lawmaker for fulfilling her campaign promises, saying she was awarded the scholarship worth N100,000 on Dec. 1, 2019.

Olalere acknowledged receipt of N100,000 for the first year of the scholarship scheme.