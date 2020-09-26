Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The House of Representatives member representing Nembe/Brass federal constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has restated his commitment to the development of Nembe/Brass Federal constituency in Bayelsa State.

Sunny-Goli, who disclosed this while meeting with some stakeholders from his constituency, declared that he holds his campaign promises to the people paramount.

In the meeting attended by Dr Dennis Otiotio-Odoni, Dr Amalanyo Yousuo and Mr BS Okolo, the federal lawmaker dropped the hint that he would embark on town hall meetings with the people to present his scorecard.

According to him, people of Nembe/Brass federal constituency plans have reached an advanced stage for the implementation of the various empowerment schemes and developmental projects he facilitated for the people.

‘Let me use this medium to disclose that, in no distant time, we shall be meeting with our people at the community levels through town hall meetings to not only give our scorecard but also to get objective feedback in order to represent the constituency better.

‘Finally, the Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) in the 2020 budget for the empowerment of constituents and other developmental projects I facilitated will be distributed and executed in the next few weeks,’ he said