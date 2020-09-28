Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

National Assembly members from Borno have canvassed for support for the military to halt increasing terror attacks by Boko Haram, particularly in the Northern Borno.

Former Governor and Senator representing Northern Borno, Kashim Shettima, who led other National Assembly members from Northern Borno to Maiduguri on a sympathy visit, urged the people to eschew blame but rally round the military and other security agencies to find solutions to the lingering violence in the area.

‘We are in all this together. We need to support the military that is making supreme sacrifices, the Police Force, Nigerian Civil Defence and our Civilian JTF; all making efforts for our common goal,’ Shettima stated.

He said the visit of the federal lawmakers was to express solidarity and sympathy to the Governor and people of the State over the Boko Haram attacks on the convoy of the Governor along Baga.

‘He is equal to the task and he is forging ahead,’ Shettima said of the Governor.

He said the people of Borno have the resilience and courage to withstand any hardship that comes their way in efforts to ensure the return of peace. He also commended President Buhari who he said demonstrated his concern for the people of the North East.

‘Earlier in a courtesy visit, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked me for the NASS members for the visit. He said he has listened to the advise given by the former Governor on his personal safety.

‘I’m not unmindful of the advice given by you and others in this entourage. We shall be conscious of our security but under no circumstances should we be deterred in rescuing the people of Borno State. We will remain committed and resolute in rebuilding our state,’ he stated.

Boko Haram had attacked Governor Zulum’s convoy on Sunday morning while he was returning from Baga after the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in the town. The attack came barely two days after the ambush of a convoy of vehicles conveying State officials and security personnel to Baga on Friday morning.

Police said at least 11 people, including eight policemen and three Civilian JTF, died in the ambush.