The Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The materials were presented to the IDPs by a delegation led by the Medical Director, Dr Usman Abubakar.

Abubakar said the gesture was part of the centre’s corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

Materials donated included foodstuffs, blankets, mosquito nets, beddings, buckets, soaps and sponges.

“As a responsible organisation, giving back to the society and supporting government in caring for victims is our priority.

“This gesture is aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the IDPs as well as reciprocating existing cordial relationship between the centre, its host communities and Niger State in general.

“We took steps to prevent outbreak of diseases in Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state so that we would not experience an epidemic,’’ he said.

The Medical Director added that the effort was to ensure that the health of the IDPs was not affected in any way.

Addressing the IDPs, Dr Mary Dirisu and Dr Grace Ahmed, both of the centre, pointed out that ventilation and use of clean water were fundamental to healthy living.

Some of the victims, who spoke with newsmen, appreciated the support of the centre and called for urgent steps to end banditry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 2,000 IDPs benefited from the centre’s intervention. (NAN)