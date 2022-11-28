From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Head of Service (HoS) has approved for the Grades 06–13 to set for the 2022 Promotion Examination to be held on Saturday, December 10, across the 6 geopolitical zones and nationally.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, “In line with this, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has approved the release of the timetable for the conduct of the 2022 promotion examination for eligible candidates on salary Grade Levels 06-13 in the common pool of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF).”

The exam will take place on Saturday, December 10, at the same locations by 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm for Grade Levels 06–07, 08–10, and 12–13, respectively. In the meantime, accreditation is scheduled to take place from Monday, December 5 through Thursday, December 8, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

According to the Circular No. HCSF/CMO/EM/AOD/073/VOI. III/12, dated 25th November 2022 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office – OHCSF, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, only candidates on Salary Grade Levels 06 and 07 to 13, who must have spent a minimum of two and three years, respectively on their present grade levels by 31st December 2021, are eligible to sit for the examination.

The accreditation and the examination will take place, concurrently, at the 6 Federal Training Centres located in the 6 geo-political zones namely, Public Service Institute (PSIN), Abuja, Federal Secretariat, Bauchi, Federal Training Centre, Enugu, Federal Training Centre, Lagos and Federal Training Centre, Calabar.

“Eligible candidates are strongly advised to come for physical accreditation and examination at the designated centres with the originals and photocopies of the following documents for sighting and submission; Valid Staff Identity Card of their respective MDA, Birth Certificate/ Declaration of Age, Letter and Gazette of First Appointment, Letter and Gazette of Confirmation of Appointment, Letters of last three (3) Promotions, Academic Credentials, Two recent coloured passport photographs, Letter of Transfer of Service (where applicable), Conversion Letter (if any) and Advancement Letter on or before 1/1/2019”, the statement read.