The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi to commence Postgraduate Diploma.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed, made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

Ahmed explained that the MoU between the two institutions was a deliberate step towards expanding access to tertiary education by the residents who want to acquire higher education.

He restated the resolve of the polytechnic to increase cooperation with Nasarawa University in manpower training in the areas of vocational and technology education in accordance with the university admission criteria.

The rector added the MoU would enable the polytechnic run Postgraduate Diplomas, while the university would run Diploma programmes which were the core mandate of polytechnics.

”The Memorandum of Understanding is conducted for an initial duration of three years from the date of its execution.

”After this initial stage, the MoU may be reviewed and the programme adjusted as deemed necessary based on mutually agreed term for the assessment of the programme by the appropriate authorities of Nasarawa University and the polytechnic,” Ahmed said.

The rector assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth take off of the programme.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, said that the consummation of the agreement and practical backing would expand access to education.

Mohammed disclosed that facilities at the Pyanku Campus which would house the programmes are being rehabilitated and renovated to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

The VC described the actions of the rector as “patriotic, commendable and historic.” (NAN)