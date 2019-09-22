Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

THE authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, has announced the closure of the institution for two weeks over the students’ protest.

A memo dated 20th September, signed by Hajia Hauwa Abubakar on behalf the Registrar directs students to proceed on two weeks mid semester break and immediately vacate the school premises or face dire consequences. It read: “Due to the unfortunate incidence that happened in the Polytechnic campus yesterday and the students’ demonstration that followed up today 20th September, the management has accepted to implement security advice that students should proceed on two weeks break. Lectures resume 7th October”.

The management also warned the students against destroying or damaging school property as security agencies were around to ensure total compliance.

“Students that are yet to pay their registration fees are allowed to do so within the period of the break”, he said.

A top official of the institution who witnessed the demonstration said the students blocked all access of entry and exit of polytechnic carrying placards demanding for security, electricity and water supply.