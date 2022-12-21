From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated a total of 6,268 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

This was disclosed by the school’s Rector Arc Sanusi Waziri Gumau, during the matriculation ceremony on Wednesday.

Gumau, who was represented by Deputy Rector Dr Dalhatu Abubakar, disclosed that the polytechnic received 9,372 applications, with 8,015 admitted and 6,268 matriculated.

He said 1,770 registered for Higher National Diploma (HND) and 4,498 were registered for National Diploma (ND), respectively.

While congratulating the new students, the rector said their registration marked the beginning of their journey as bonafide students of the polytechnic with all rights and privileges.

“It is also a happy day for you because as students here, you will start to have a place for self-discovery, in not just your area of study, but also in skills acquisition, through our well-prepared and motivated Entrepreneurial Development Centre in conjunction with the various academic departments,” he said.

“It is also a day for solicitude, reflection and thanksgiving for the opportunity God almighty has provided you, of gaining admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

*I said this because I know, you must know about someone, who has applied for admission into the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi but was not successful, due to one reason or another.

“This is enough a reason for you to jealously guard your admission and study hard in order not to waste your time and your parents’ hard-earned resources.

Gumau, who announced that this would be his last matriculation address as the 6th Rector, as his tenure was expiring in the next coming weeks, highlighted some of his achievements to provide an atmosphere favourable to teaching and learning.

“During our five and half years of service to humanity, we were able to increase the number of courses and programmes being run,” he disclosed.

“The additional courses and programmes include National Diploma Fisheries Technology, National Diploma Computer Engineering, National Diploma Crime Management, National Diploma Cooperative Economics and Management, National Diploma Taxation.

“Higher National Diploma Library and Information Science, Higher National Diploma Forestry Technology, Higher National Diploma Crop Production Technology, Higher National Diploma Agricultural Extension and Management and Higher National Diploma Science Laboratory Technology (Microbiology)”

He said under his watch, the polytechnic established five additional Academic Directorates and affiliated with three notable tertiary institutions for the awards of Nine Degree and 10 Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

“We equally, made a lot of efforts in changing the face of the Polytechnic and bridging the gap created by an infrastructural deficit in the Institution.

“During this period, therefore, we touched almost every nook and cranny of the Polytechnic that needed to be touched,” he said

The rector said several structures were built during his reign while some roads with strategic importance were constructed to allow for access and provide aesthetics within the serenity of the Polytechnic campus.

He expressed his gratitude to the management staff, heads of departments/units, staff unions and the entire staff for their unflinching support and cooperation in the discharge of his official responsibilities.