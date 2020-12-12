From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated a total of 6,559 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Giving a breakdown at the matriculation ceremony on Saturday, the Rector, Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau, said a total of 9,910 applications were received by the polytechnic.

Gumau said 9,654 students were admitted, while 6,559 were registered having meet the requirements.

Giving a breakdown of the classes of the registered students who matriculated, the Rector revealed that 950 were for Diploma, 3125 for National Diploma, 2,421 for Higher National Diploma and 93 for IJMB.

He said the ceremony was earmarked by the Academic Board of Polytechnic to hold on April 2020 but could not hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close all academic exercise.

‘The management in collaboration with the Academic Board reopen the institution after meeting up with the COVID-19 protocols set by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education,’ he said.

While advising the new students to work hard to make their parents and guidance who spent their money on them to proud of them at graduation, assured that adequate infrastructural facilities for a conducive learning environment for them

‘During the COVID-19 outbreak we remodelled the Polycon Block D building, former ICT MIS Block, Block of Female Hostel…’ he said.

The Rector said the polytechnic has secured approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run nine-degree courses in affiliation with the Abu Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Gumau disclosed that four National Diploma programmes name Computer Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Urban and Regional Planning and Crime Management.

‘We currently have more than five of our staff completed their PhD and have returned to class with about 14 others are pursuing their PhDs. Over 30 others are at the various level of M.Sc programmes locally and abroad,’ he said.

The Rector thanked the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for providing the resources to develop its staff and for providing more infrastructural facilities in the polytechnic.