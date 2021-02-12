From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has matriculated its first set of 240 degree students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Rector, Sanusi Waziri Gumau, disclosed that the polytechnic

introduced degree programmes in affiliation with Abubakar Tafawa

Balewa University, (ATBU), Bauchi.

Gumau was addressing the students during the matriculation ceremony

held at the 501 Hall of the polytechnic, on Friday.

“When I assumed office as the sixth substantive Rector of the

Polytechnic, I nursed the idea of expanding our tentacles in line with

the fulfillment of our mission of achieving global competitiveness in

technological training, through the provision of capable human

resources, infrastructural facilities and participate in national and

international linkages,” he said

“Words will always fail me, in acknowledging the big-brother role the

ATBU played and is still playing, in fast tracking the processes

leading to the successful realisation of our affiliation with it,” the

rector said.

He assured that the polytechnic will always fulfill its part of the

bargain in “this academic romance,” as it is equipped with adequate

equipment, manpower and laboratories for training of degree students.

“The new Polytechnic Act empowers us to provide full and part-time

courses of instruction and training to produce not only middle level,

but also high level manpower in technology, applied science, commerce,

management and other fields that are relevant to the development of

Nigeria,” Gumau said.

Vice-Chancellor of ATBU, Professor Muhammadu Ahmed Abdulazeez, who was represented by Professor Mansur Usman Malunfashi, said the university

has no cause to be disappointed in the affiliation with polytechnic.

“As the tradition demands, we are here today to perform this matriculation as pre- requisite function in order to formally admit you into the main stream of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Community.

“Let me therefore congratulate you for this special opportunity. You

can only appreciate the special chance you have when you consider the

great number of qualified persons like you who are unable to secure

admission and get registered into a University,” the VC said.

Abdulazeez warned the new students against vices, saying, “Anti-social

behaviors such as cultism, examination mal-practice, sexual

harassment, drug abuse, indecent dressing, vandalism and truancy are

prohibited.

“Our duty here is not only to give you access to knowledge, but also

to help in molding your character so that you become responsible

citizens of our nation.

“Those who are too arrogant to conform will be shown the way out. ATBU

and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has something in common, zero tolerance

‘to all form social vices”.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 108 students from the Faculty of

Engineering and 132 from the Faculty of Environmental Technology

matriculated for the first set of degree programs introduced by the

polytechnic.