Abdulrazaq Mungadi

The storm and agitation for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo is not over as a coalition of Gombe youth associations have called on the state governor, leaders of the national and the state House of Assembly as well as traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state to ensure the appointment of an indigene as pioneer rector of the newly established federal institution.

Briefing reporters on Sunday in Gombe, the group called on the Federal Government to consider an indigene of the state who made the first three finalists as head of the institution.

“It would be on the right track to allow A qualified indigene of the state to head the prestigious institution,” the group stated.

According to the leader of the coalition, Mr Sambo Mohammed: “Appointment of such nature, preference is usually given to indigenes of the state where the institution is domicile to occupy the office of the rector.

Polytechnic is a technical institution, as expected, the person that should head an institution of such repute should be one that has a technical or science background. Where this is not obtainable, the aim of setting the institution will be defeated,” he said adding that Gombe State is blessed with qualified individuals to head the institution of learning.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for making the dream of the Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo a reality, the group urged the present and relevant persons ensure the continuation of the goodwill done to the state. Sambo equally cited an example with Malam Sanusi Waziri, rector of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, who in spite coming second in the interview was appointed the rector because he is an indigene of Bauchi.

He said: “The current rector of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi came second in the interview, but the Minister of Education recommended him for the appointment because of the host state’s advantage. We want to believe that ours in Gombe will not be an exception, we want the federal government to consider Gombe indigenes.

We are confident in having the listening ears of both Mr President and the honourable Minister of Education and also have faith that this matter will be expeditiously granted the attention it deserves. Nevertheless, our people in the state are watchful for the needful to be done,” Mr Sambo said.