The National Executive Council of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede Alumni Association, Owerri, Imo State has postponed their previously scheduled election slated to hold on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Abuja.

The postponement was contained in a statement released by the Chairman of the National Executive Council of the Alumni Association, Comrade Timothy Obialor.

According to Obialor, the postponement became necessary because of the order of the court (exparte motion) stopping the election with suit No: FHC/OW/CS/127/2019.

He stated that the election was scheduled for candidates contesting the office of Financial Secretary and two Co-opted members only since other offices had already been ratified.

He appealed for the understanding of members while regretting the inconveniences the postponement would have caused the affected contestants of the two positions.