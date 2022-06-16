From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The chairman, Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, Chief Silva Ameh, has said that the newly established higher institution will be an economic hub as well as drive industrial development in the southeast region.

Ameh stated this in Nsukka on Thursday during the Council’s maiden visit to the polytechnic host community, Ohodo, to identify, interface and familiarise with leaders and stakeholders of the community.

He thanked the community for donating their land for the establishment of the institution, stressing that the polytechnic will be developed to drive the South East region into an economic hub that will be beneficial to the region and the country.

According to him “am here today with my council members and the principal officers of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, to pay a thank you visit to the people of Ohodo community for freely donating her ancestral land and a model Community Secondary School as the Institution’s temporal sites to Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This new polytechnic is an entrepreneurial institution and will focus more on applied teaching and learning, theory and research that are essential to economic growth, business and industry development.

“We will train technologists and technicians that will provide management skills required to drive industries and other commercial enterprises to meet the needs, aspirations and the development of our diverse economy,” he said.

Stressing further, the council chairman said that the polytechnic is being positioned to offer students the best training that will prepare them to be self-employed and employers of labour upon graduation.

“It is just a matter of time, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo will become an engine for the southeast regional economic development because we are coming up with a practical-orientated institution.

“We are coming out with a curriculum that will develop the business attributes, technological and engineering acumen and culture of the hardworking and highly entrepreneurial people of the southeast, while we intend to mount largely technological and cutting edge courses,” he said.

Ameh noted that the establishment of the polytechnic is another giant stride in President Muhammadu Buhari’s deliberate policy to bequeath unfettered access to technical education for teeming Nigerian youths.

He appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Prof Simon Ortuanya, the secretary to the Enugu State Government “for their wonderful and indelible sacrifices and contributions to the take-off of the polytechnic.”

In a remark, Ortuanya who is from the community thanked Chief Ameh and his team describing the visit to Ohodo as ‘historic’, even as he appealed to the Council chairman to

convey the community’s joy and appreciation to President Muhammad for establishing the institution in their community.

Earlier in his address, Prof Edwin Onyeneje, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, welcomed Chief Ameh and his members, describing their appointment as divine.

He said that the management team are grateful to President Buhari, Governor Ugwuanyi, Prof Ortuanya and others who contributed in one way or another in the establishment and siting of the Polytechnic in Ohodo town.

“We, therefore, request the assistant and cooperation of all the stakeholders, so we can move the institution forward to another level,” the Rector said.

Responding, HRH Igwe Hycent Eze, the traditional ruler of Achara Ohodo autonomous community and Ohodo Town Union President General, Mr Alphonsus Ugwuafia, in their separate remarks expressed their happiness and gratitude to President Buhari for siting of the institution in their community.

They noted that the polytechnic would affect positively all aspects of life in their community.

While promising their total support to the institution, they appealed to the council chairmen and his members to consider their people who are qualified for managerial and staff appointments in the institution.

Hon Ikenna Nwodo, the council chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon Ezenta Ezeani, a member representing Igbo-Etiti East State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, among others were present during the occasion.

Recall that the polytechnic was established on March 26th, 2021 by Federal Government.

Ohodo community is an agrarian community under Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

