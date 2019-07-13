Vincent Kalu

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, has signed an agreement with the UK-based Foreign Trade And Investment Services Africa (FTAISA), for the provision of specialised international certification training programme on skills and entrepreneurship development for the unemployed youths and students across the country.

The programme which also aims at preparing the youths of the country for highly competitive job markets across the world is structured under the City & Guilds of London Institute (TECHBAC) and Ukrainian V.N Karazin Kharkiv National University Skills Development Curriculum, will run side by side as a certification programme at the Fedpolynek/FTAISA Skills and Project Centre within the premises of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede.

A press statement signed by Dr. Cliff Ogbede, who doubles as FTAISA director and co-chairman of Fedpolynek/FTAISA Skills Project Centre, emphasised that the programme allows a learner to develop practical skills and not just theory and on completion, obtains qualifications that are recognised by the government, which creates a highly talented young workforce that contributes to job creation and boost economic growth. According to him, the organisation is successfully running a similar programme in Abeokuta, Ogun State in partnership with the Ogun State.

In addition to the existing programme, Dr. Ogbede stated that the new Fedpolynek-FTAISA Skills and Project Centre has equally developed a special refresher course for artisans, owners of small and medium enterprises and industry workers, which will enable them upgrade their knowledge in their chosen areas of specialisation and on completion obtain academic qualifications and recognition as alumni of the institute.