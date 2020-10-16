Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Loans and Foreign Debts, Senator Clifford Ordia, has said that federal projects executed by the Rivers State Government met global standards.

Ordia stated this, yesterday, when Governor Nyesom Wike, led members of the Senate Committee and House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management on a verification tour of federal roads executed by the state.

The projects included the reconstruction of Ikwerre road from Education to Agip flyover junction, flyovers at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout and on East-West road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes.

Others are the 41.26 kilometers dualisation of Airport/Isiokpo/Elele/Omerelu section of Port Harcourt to Owerri Road, construction of Eleme junction flyover and interchange and construction of phases one and two of Ada-George road.

Wike also led the team to inspect the Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odu, Rumuola and GRA flyover bridges under construction by the state government

Ordia commended the state for the quality of roads it constructed and advised other state governments to emulate the Rivers State example by applying for the execution of federal projects in order to complement the efforts at the centre.

He said the Federal Government had requested for the resolution of the National Assembly for the approval of the reimbursement of N78.9 billion through the issuance of promissory note to Rivers State.

“We have gone round the eight projects and I can sincerely tell you that the projects were executed in line with international best practices. It is not easy to see quality projects executed this way. We have seen that most of the projects were executed by renowned contractors in Nigeria, who are also working for the Federal Government. I want to thank the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike for what they have done in terms of infrastructural development,” he said.

Chairman, House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Ahmed Safana, said members of the committee were satisfied with the federal projects executed by the state.