The Federal Government has assured Rivers State Government that it will refund money expended on federal projects in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike, in company with the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, led the Federal Executive Council Verification Team on a tour of listed projects, executed by the state government on behalf of the Federal Government, yesterday.

Addressing journalists after the verification of the projects, Nwajiuba said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will always abide by set rules.

He said: “The president is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue.”

On his part, Wike said he is confident that the Federal Government will effect a refund.

“The minister has come with his team and I believe they will refund us the funds expended on the road.

“We have made submissions for refund, but we are yet to receive any refund from the Federal Government. I believe this last verification will come to fruition. I have confidence they will refund us the money expended on federal projects,” he said.