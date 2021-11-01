From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Federal Government is owning Ogun State over N300 billion spent on rehabilitation of federal roads across the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun has said.

He stated this when he hosted members of Igbobi College Old Boys Association in Abeokuta.

The governor lamented the deplorable condition of most federal roads in the state saying the state lacked the resources to rehabilitate them, especially the collapsed Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway.

“Concerning the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway, when engineers were asked to assess the road, they put the cost of reconstructing the failed portions at about N13 billion while N75 billion will be needed to reconstruct the entire stretch of the road. Our state does not have such amount of money.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Abiodun told the old boys association that his administration in the last two and a half years had carried out interventions in education, health, agriculture, road infrastructure and information technology sectors.

He said the security architecture in the state had been rejigged to create conducive business environment for investors.

He also said the local fabric, Adire, had been revolutionised to enable the people benefit from its value chain, while 7,000 hectares industrial cluster had been opened at Magboro town with necessary facilities to attract investors.

Chairman of the association, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, said the association was in the state for a four-day retreat, saying the courtesy visit was to familiarise members with officials of government, as some of them are interested in investing in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .