From Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Yakubu Pam, has said the federal and state governments must make more commitments in tackling banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the country.

Pam disclosed this, yesterday, at the end of the 2021 Easter retreat, entitle: “Lifted by grace,” held at the Assembly of God’s Church, Jos Mainland District, Hwolshe, Plateau State.

“We are grateful in Nigeria that we are able to survive the herders/farmers crises, we are able to survive the Boko Haram, kidnapping banditry, and for us in Nigeria, it is a testimony. We should appreciate religious leaders and traditional rulers who have played a key role that security information are given out in places of worship and rural communities and it is our responsibility to do more.

“We should appreciate the Federal Government and Plateau State government, even though there are some attacks here and there. I call upon the federal and state governments to do more in addressing the security situation. I call on all Christians to make sure that security is not left for government alone; we should all be on alert, if there is a suspicious act report it and educate our youths not to do what will escalate insecurity,” he said.

Pam appreciated Nigerian doctors for the sacrifice and critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to renegotiate with the Federal Government and call off the ongoing strike.

“I want to commend the medical workers in Nigeria, that at the period of this pandemic, some of them lost their lives at the process. Today, Nigeria is getting better when we hear stories of other countries on how things are getting worst, but because of the effort of health workers, Nigeria is getting out of it. I want to plead with medical doctors if there is a way for them to go back to work as soon as possible, they should do. If there is anytime doctors are needed in this country,it is now.

“It is my plea as a religious leader that they should still go back to the table of negotiation with the Federal Government, not for the sake of anybody, but for the sake of those who are sick in hospitals and for those who need their services; they should go back and reconsider their decision. I am pleading with the Federal Government too that there should be a shifting of ground and that should be very fast so that the masses will not suffer,” he said.