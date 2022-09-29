From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Governing Council of the Federal University Gashua (FUGA), Yobe State has approved the promotion of 89 academic staff to various ranks, 129 senior non-teaching staff to various ranks and 24 junior staff to various senior positions.

According to a press release signed: by Adamu Saleh, Head, Information and Protocol Unit.of FUGA, Council approved the promotions at the University’s 23rd Regular meeting held on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The statement disclosed that the Council also approved the promotion of three senior academics to the rank of Readers following the receipt of favourable external assessment report on them.

Those promoted to the rank of Readers are Dr. Mathias Ojo (Sociology), Dr. Yunus Jibrin Hassan) Islamic studies

and Dr. Adekoyeni Oludare (Home Science and Management), it stated.

“Commenting on the Council decision, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri, on behalf of Council and management of the university, congratulated the newly promoted staff on their well deserved promotion and urged them to dedicate themselves to the services of the university in order to justify their promotions,” the statement concluded.