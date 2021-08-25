From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Federal University Gashua in Yobe State has administered matriculation oath on a total of 1,117 newly admitted students into several academic programmes of the university for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony on Wednesday, which held at the 1000 capacity hall of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri, disclosed that a total of 1,213 were offered admission by JAMB out of which 1,207 were admitted.

According to a press release by Mallam Adamu Saleh, Head, Information and Protocol Unit of the University, made available to Daily Sun, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that no fewer than 1,117 students were registered in the 2020/2021 academic year as against the 1021 students registered in 2019/2020 academic session.

Maimuna warned that any student found wanting in character would be disciplined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Federal University Gashua, adding these rights and privileges can be withdrawn from the university.

‘All fresh students must participate fully by swearing to the matriculation oath and signing the matriculation register before they are regarded as bone-fide students of FUGA and entitled to all the rights and privileges of the university,’ she stated.

‘However, you should note that these rights and privileges can be withdrawn if any of you is found to be violating the rules and regulations of this university,” she said.

She stated that the university management would continue to sustain and improve on efforts to provide quality education, conducive learning environment and atmosphere to students and appealed to them to be law abiding and serious in their studies.

‘You should also play your part by obeying the rules and regulations that govern you as students. Discipline should be your watchword,’ she advised.

‘Note that any breach of university regulation would attract the concomitant sanction including expulsion’

The Vice Chancellor said that the University has zero tolerance for all anti-socials behaviours such as cultism, drug abuse, sexual harassment, bullying, indecent dressing, examination misconduct, truancy among others.

Maimuna urged the matriculating students to explore the privileges of their new environment by making new friends, attending lectures regularly, and manage their time table.

She urged students do group assignments, embark on field trips and meet a lot of deadlines among others.

According to her, the university has embarked on GREENING FUGA CAMPAIGN by planting trees in an effort to keep the environment GREEN and CLEAN.

The VC therefore urged all the newly admitted student to plant at least one tree, nurtured it and present it on graduation.