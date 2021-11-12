From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Governing Council of Federal University Gashua (FUGA), has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Mamuda as the substantive Registrar of the institution,

The Governoing Counciol of te University also approved the appointments of Muhammad Ahmad Ali as the University Bursar, Dr. Adam Gambo Saleh, as Librarian and Eng. Ahmed Adamu Janga, as the institution’s substantive Director of works and Physical planning.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued by Mallam Adamu Saleh, Head, Information and Protocol Unit, Federal University, Gashua, made available to Daily Sun on Friday.

Each of the appointees is to serve for a one-term period of five years, the release disclosed.

“According to the Ag. Registrar of the Institution, Mallam Ubayo Juji, their appointments followed consideration of the report and recommendation of the institution’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board at the Council’s Extra-Ordinary Meeting held on Thursday 11th November, 2021.

Juji said Council’s approval for the appointments was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Chapter 9 (1) of the University’s Establishment Act, 2020.

In a letter dated 11th November, 2021 to each of the appointees conveying the appointment, the Ag. Registrar congratulated them and wished them well in their respective positions,” it added.

The new Registrar Dr. Abubakar Mamuda, holds a doctorate degree in Political Economy and Development Studies from University of Abuja. He also had B.sc (Hons) and M.sc in Political Science. He obtained his M.sc in Human Resources Management and Development from University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom. He hails from Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Until his appointment was Registrar Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state and Chairman of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities.

The new Bursar, Muhammad Ahmad Ali, attended University of Maiduguri where he obtained B.Sc Accounting in 1992, and also obtained MBA (Finance) from the same University in the year 2004. He is a Fellow of Certified National Accountant (FCNA).

He started his working career with the Yobe State Government as an Accountant II where he rose through the rank to become Chief Accountant and Ag. Director final Account.

He was appointed Bursar, Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe State where he served for two tenures of five years each and completed on 1st April, 2021.Born on 7th July, 1959, he hails from Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.

Until his appointment, Dr. Adam Gambo Saleh, the new Librarian was the serving Librarian, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Saleh holds Bachelor of Library Science (BLS) from University of Maiduguri in 1988, Master of Library Science (MLS), from Bayero University, Kano in 1992 and PhD in Library and Information Science from International Islamic University, Malaysia in 2012.

Until his appointment as Director of Works and Physical Planning, Federal University Gashua, Engineer Ahmed Adamu Janga, is a serving as Deputy Director of Works and Physical Planning Department, Yobe State University, Damaturu.

Born on 15th January, 1969 in Janga town of Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State, Ahmed, is a graduate in Bachelor of Engineering : Machnical/Production Engineering, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

He is a registered Engineer with Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and a corporate member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

