From Paul Orude Bauchi

No fewer than 29 academic and non-academic staff of the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, have been promoted to the next rank.

This was contained in the University’s Special bulletin July, 2021 edition, made available to Daily Sun correspondent by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Alhaji Adamu Saleh

A breakdown of the figure showed that 23 academic staff and 6 nonacademic staff were promoted respectively.

Saleh said they were approved for promotion for the 2019/2020 staff appraisal exercise approved by the Appointment and Promotions Committee (A&PC) at its meeting held June 27, 2021.

According to the information contained in the University’s bulletin, one academic staff was promoted from Senior Lecturer to Reader, while four others were promoted from Lecturer 1 to Senior Lecturers

The information showed that 12 academic staff were promoted from Lecturer II to Lecturer I, five others from Assistant Lecturer to Lecturer 11 and two were upgraded from Graduate Assistant to Assistant Lecturer.

In a similar vein, two non academic staff were promoted from Principal Assistant Registrar to Deputy Registrar, while four others were promoted to the next ranks.

The promotions are effective from March, 7, 2019, October 19, 2019, February 3, 2020 and October 1, 2020 respectively.

