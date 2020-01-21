Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal University Gusau,Zamfara State will confer a Special Posthumous award on the late Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, father of the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Magaji Garba, confirmed this in a letter to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The letter stated that the award was in recognising of the immense contribution of late Umaru Shinkafi, the Marafan Sokoto to the development of education in Zamfara state.

It will be recalled that late Shinkafi, was a former Federal Commissioner of Internal Affairs in 1975 and Nigeria’s intelligence Chief, as the Director-General of Nigerian Security Organization (NSO) in 1979. The late Marafan Sokoto was also a presidential aspirant of a political party, National Republican Convention (NRC). He died on the 6th of July,2016 at the age of 79.

In the letter dated 14 January, 2020 with Reference number -; PUGUS/RO/99, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that the ceremony will take place on 25th January, 2020 during the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution.

The letter titled: ” Special Recognition Award During Maiden Convocation Ceremony “, stated that the management ,staff and students of the university looking forward to see the Governor’s wife receiving the award personally on behalf of her late father.

” The special posthumous award is in recognition of his support and contributions, towards development of education in Zamfara state during his lifetime. Members of the Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students will appreciate your presence during the event to receive the award. Looking forward to receive you insha Allah”, the Vice-Chancellor added.