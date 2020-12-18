The Governing Council, Federal University Kashere, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, on Friday appointed Prof. Umar Pate of Bayero University, Kano, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Yakubu Abubakar, Chairman, Governing council of the University, who made the announcement said the new vice chancellor, would be the third vice chancellor of the institution, following the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Prof. Alhassan Gani .

He said Gani was appointed on Feb. 2, 2016 for a single term of five years and his tenure would, therefore, end on Feb. 10, 2021.

The chairman said Pate scored 92.2 per cent, ahead of Prof. Polycarp Emeka and Prof. Santaya Kela, who scored 77.8 per cent, respectively, out of the 27 candidates that applied and 11 shortlisted.

“The council, therefore, based on the power vested on it and in line with the University’s miscellaneous Provisions Act 1993 as amended in 2003 and 2012”, confirmed the appointment.

According to him, the newly appointed vice chancellor is a Professor of Mass Communication and Dean, School of Post graduate studies, Bayero University Kano.(NAN).