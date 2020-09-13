Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal University Lokoja at the weekend elected a search team to recruit a new Vice-Chancellor to replace Prof Angela Miri whose tenure expires early next year, according to university spokesman Mr Emmanuel Bello.

The search team comprising of one member each from the academic and non-teaching staff was raised through an election to search for a very suitable Vice-Chancellor to replace the outgoing one

Two other persons were also elected, one each from teaching and non-teaching staff to represent the institution at the third governing council meeting of the university schedule to hold soon.

This is in line with the Miscellaneous Provision Act as amended for the selection of the new Vice-Chancellor in Nigerian universities.

At the election, Prof Abdullahi Emmanuel Bala of the Geology Department, Faculty of Science, and Mrs Omoayena Duro-Bello, Deputy Registrar and Academic Secretary of the University were elected for the search team, while Dr Emmanuel Bala of the Physics Department and Mr Benjamin Ocholi Atabo of the Bursary Department were elected to represent the staff at the 3rd University Governing Council as Internal Members

According to a press statement signed by the university spokesman, the election was peaceful, transparent, free and fair.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Angela Miri, congratulated winners and wished them success in their assignments, charging them to work for the progress of the university noting that the assignments before them were very critical to the development of the university.

She also thanked those who worked tirelessly towards the peaceful conduct of the election and wished them well.