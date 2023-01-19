From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA), Bauchi State has matriculated 760 pioneer students for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic seasons.

Speaking during the median matriculation ceremony at university yesterday in Azare, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bala Mohammed Audu nutrition students of the 2021/2022 and 2022/23 academic seasons matriculated respectively.

“Today, we are matriculating students into five academic programs across seven faculties including medicine, dentistry, nursing, nutrition/dietetics and radiography.

“We matriculated 550 students for the 2022/2023 academic season and matriculated 210 students for the 2021/2022 academic season, which making a total of 760 students

“The university is working with National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) and other partners to ensure we become an international hub through establishing an industrial park in nutritional products that is sustainable and competitive in both local and international markets,” he said.

The VC said the university was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2021 and the principal officers of the university were appointed with effect from 27th January 2022, barely one year ago.

Professor Audu explained that both the National Universities Commission and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria have given expressed written authorization to commence admission and training of medical students with an initial intake of 100 students, “So, today we shall be matriculating 70 medical students of the 2021/22 and 90 MBBS students of the 2022/2023 session.”

“In the same vein, we have matriculating 30 dental students of the 2021/22 and 50 students of the 2022/23 academic seasons following approvals by both the National University Commission and Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“We are matriculating 70 Basic Nursing (BNS) students into the 2021/22 and 2022/23 academic season respectively. This is the single most subscribed course so far. We are the second among the 13 University in the northeast offering this course.

Audu said that the the university has also matriculated 30 and 70 radiography students of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 academic seasons, adding that there are two reasons why the university admitted few students despite over 10,000 applicants was due the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in conjunction with the NUC that has given the university initial carrying capacity of 500 students.

Audu explained, “All our programs except nutrition, are professional health programs that are further regulated by professional bodies that index the students, they also peg down the number of students that can be admitted based on criteria that are aimed at ensuring that the quality of training is maintained and improved upon. With what we have put in place so far of infrastructure, equipment and staffing, we look forward to getting increase in the number of students we can admit in the 2023/24 academic season.

“This is critical in the backdrop of the brain drain in the health sector, worsening doctor: patient ratio of 1;6000 (WHO 1;400) and Nurse: bed ratio 1:400 (WHO 1:40). With the help of regulatory bodies such MDCN, specialized universities of health sciences such as FUHSA, have the potential to reverse these dismal ratios na comfortably export well trained health professionals to the rest of the world using economically advantageous policies,”the Don said.

“No university in the northeast is currently accredited for this program. It holds a huge entrepreneurial potentials, a springboard for nutraceutical and agripreneurahiip. It is a means of sustainability and financial independence for the university, and we hope the graduates will be self reliant and employers of labour rather than jobseekers,” the VC said.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the university is working on becoming a leading international hub of best training practices, innovative research and production of quality service/manpower/products in the healthcare industry of the world.

“To achieve our mission, we are focused on our students as our greatest and irreplaceable asset. That is the sole reason we are gathered here today, to testify to this. Our teaching methodology ensures that our students are clear about the contents of each of their training module, the knowledge they are expected to comprehend and the set of skills they must acquire, all of which must be examined for competency and proficiency,” the VC added.