From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following rising cases of attacks on schools and clashes between Jukun and Tiv in parts of Taraba State, the management of the Federal University Wukari has partnered with the host community to guard against attacks on the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Jude Samani Rabo disclosed this in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the institution’s first inaugural lecture in Wukari.

Rabo disclosed that the institution has set up a host community body on security to stay proactive and guard against any attack on the school.

Rabo, who was appointed the Vice Chancellor of the university last February, explained that, in the light of the current security challenges in the country, it is important to sustain the partnership for better security.

‘The partnership with the host community will help forestall any possible attack on students and members of the university community. Security is everyone’s business and we must work towards protecting ourselves and our host community,’ he said.

Delivering his inaugural lecture, Prof Ekanem Asoquo highlighted the dangers of insecurity and proffered solutions to the threat to the development of education in the country.

While pointing out the challenges the country faces, Prof Ekanem called for technology-driven education to solve the Nigeria and Africa’s problems.

‘There is need for a homegrown philosophy of education that will address the poor quality of education, and encourage the security of schools in the country. The federal government and those of us in academia need to collaborate and develop ideal philosophies that will address the increasing social vices in the country,’ he said.