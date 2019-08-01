Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the escalation of insecurity in Taraba State, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Wukari, Prof Abubakar Kundiri, yesterday approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution due to the Jukun/ Tiv ethnic crisis.

In a circular issued early yesterday and signed by the registrar of the university, Alh Magaji Gangumi, Kundiri said that the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.

“The vice chancellor of the Federal University of Wukari has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari-Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.

“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises by or before 12noon on Wednesday,” it stated.

Some of the students, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said that the security of students in the school could no longer be guaranteed as Jukun militias take advantage of every opportunity to attack both students and staff of the university, who are of Tiv extraction.

Three of the people killed were identified as Tsav Mark, Msughter Vihior Emmanuel. Another student could not be immediately identified.

Our correspondent reports that the ongoing hostility between the Tiv and Jukuns continues to deteriorate despite peace effort as travelers are routinely killed by tribal militiamen. On Tuesday, over 20 people were killed in Takum.