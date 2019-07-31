Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the escalation of insecurity in Wukari, Prof Abubakar Kundiri, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Wukari, on Wednesday approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution as a response to the abduction and killing of some students and staff due to the Jukun/Tiv crisis.

In a circular issued early Wednesday morning and signed by the registrar of the university Alh Magaji Gangumi, Kundiri said that the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.

“The vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Wukari has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala high way on Tuesday.

“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises by or before 12:noon on Wednesday,” it stated.

Some of the students who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity said that the safety of students in the school could no longer be guaranteed as Jukun militias take advantage of every opportunity to attack both students and staff of the university who are of Tiv extraction.

The three persons killed are identified as Tsav Mark, Msughter Vihior Emmanuel and another student.

The ongoing hostilities between the Tiv and Jukuns has continued to deteriorate despite peace efforts with constant killings of travelers by tribal militias and Monday’s attack in Takum that claimed over twenty lives.