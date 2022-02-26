The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, has assured the students of the university of security and welfare.

The vice-chancellor gave the assurance when the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the campus led by its national President Sunday Adebayo-Asefon, paid him a visit at the permanent site of the university in Lokoja on Friday .

The vice-chancellor said that the comfort of students on campus would no doubt reduce the temptation of indulging in negative acts such as cultism and other social vices.

“We are here because of the students to ensure that they study under atmosphere conducive for them to graduate.

“Since I came on board, my administration has been able to improve students’ accommodation and purchase one vehicle for the students union.

“We recently added two buses to improve students transportation between the temporary and permanent site aside a comfortable office accommodation provided for the union.

“All these efforts are geared towards improving students welfare and enhancing the operations of the students union as well as ease their transportation to temporary and permanent sites of the university,” he said.

He also said that because of the concern of the management for the students, the management had stopped the plan to increase tuition fees.

He said that efforts were also being made to improve hostel accommodation for students and to overcome security challenge on the campus.

Earlier, Mr Adebayo-Asefon, congratulated the vice-chancellor on his one year in office.

He described the movement of the university to the permanent site as “great and commendable feat.

“I want to tell you that the total movement of the institution to its permanent site at this time of global economic recession has placed the university on a higher pedestal.

“As an association, we are assuring you of our unalloyed support to the university through effective partnership to boost quality education in the institution, ” he said.(NAN)