Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and other federal workers on essential duties, to resume full duties.

The directive was contained in a circular dated August 10, issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Before the new directive, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above were working for three days in a week, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

In the circular, Yemi-Esan, directed workers from Level 12 and above to resume for work from Monday to Friday and from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had last Thursday in the extended eased lockdown directed workers who hitherto worked three times a week, to now resume full working hours and days.

‘Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

‘Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily.

‘Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

‘However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,’ Yemi-Esan said.

She asked the officers to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

While saying that efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding in individual offices, she added that where the number of staff resuming work is large, Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters.