ROGER FEDERER is back on a tennis court and eyeing his 2021 comeback after recovering from two knee surgeries.

The Swiss great, who turned 39 in August, took to social media to give fans a positive update as he continues his return to full fitness.

Federer shared a picture from his homeland serving on a court surrounded by trees.

He wrote: “Back to work,” and tagged his coach Severin Luthi.

Luthi then shared a picture of his man striking a trademark forehand on the week he reached 1,000 weeks in the ATP’s top 20.

He added: “Great week of practice with @rogerfederer outdoors in Switzerland in November!”

Federer has not played a competitive tennis match since losing the Australian Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic in January.

He went under the knife in February for arthroscopic treatment on a problematic right knee but then needed an additional operation three months later.