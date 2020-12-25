Two of tennis’s biggest stars, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, were among the entries announced to the 2021 Australian Open, which will begin from February 8.

Tournament director Craig Tiley also assured that the safety of players and their staff is top priority, vowing a “happy slam” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Federer and Serena, world number one Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic have also signed on for the year’s first grand slam after months of planning and uncertainty.

“There are so many great storylines for AO 2021,” Tiley said. “Serena is gunning for her eighth title while Novak, who often seems invincible at Melbourne Park, is going for a record ninth title.”