Roger Federer’s agent Tony Godsick has confirmed the Swiss star will take a seven-week break before the start of the French Open.

Federer’s schedule is always a big talking point, and speaking before his Match in Africa exhibition against Rafael Nadal last month, he said he expects to have an ‘extended’ break at some point to ensure he can squeeze the Olympics into his schedule.

That break appears to be coming sooner rather than later, though, with the seven weeks between the Miami Open and the French Open the most likely date.

The news comes from Swiss journalist Rene Stauffer, who ‘confirmed’ that Roland Garros is almost certainly going to be Federer’s only clay court tournament this year.

“Just got the confirmation from Tony Godsick that rumours are not true that Roger Federer will play Masters tournaments in Rome and Madrid 2020,” Stauffer reported.

“Probably only Roland Garros on clay.”

Federer only returned to clay court tennis last season after a three-year hiatus, and performed well reaching the semi-finals of the French Open.