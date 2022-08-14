(BBC)

Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship after carding a three-under-par 67.

America’s JJ Spaun leads on 13 under after a round of 68, with Austria’s Sepp Straka one shot back in Memphis.

Australian Smith moved to 11 under par with a three-under 67, alongside the United States’ Will Zalatoris, who was second at this year’s US Open.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is well placed on nine under.

The St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind is the first of three tournaments to decide the Tour champion, with the winner picking up $18m (£14.8m).

World number two Smith was level par for the day after the opening nine holes, but hit birdies on the 10th and 16th before rolling in another on the final hole.

Smith, who has been linked with a move to the rebel LIV Golf tour, would become world number one with victory after Scottie Scheffler missed the cut.

“That would mean a lot,” Smith said. “That has been one of my goals since the start of the year.”

Spaun followed up his opening round of 62 with a 67 in the second and a steady 68 in a third round which included three birdies on the back nine.

Straka looked destined to go into the final day tied for the lead before dropping a shot on the final hole.

Fitzpatrick went round in 67, while South Korea’s Im Sung-jae is also on nine under after carding a seven-under 63, the best round of the day,